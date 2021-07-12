Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gold continues upward trend as demand for safe-haven investments grows

The price of gold in Thailand rose by THB100 per baht weight on Monday morning on mass buy-ups of safe-haven assets amid uncertainty over the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

At close on Saturday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.

The price had risen by THB650 per baht weight last week.

Spot gold price on Monday was US$1,806 (THB58,895) per ounce after Comex gold on Friday rose by $10.4 to $1,810.6 per ounce.

 

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$40 to $16,750 (THB70,324) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 12, 2021

By : The Nation

