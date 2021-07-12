Gold continues upward trend as demand for safe-haven investments grows

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

At close on Saturday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.

The price had risen by THB650 per baht weight last week.