Gold continues upward trend in Thai market

The price of gold in Thailand rose by THB100 per baht weight on Tuesday morning. The price has moved in positive territory for two consecutive days this week.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,950, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,348.64 and THB28,450, respectively.

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Nation

