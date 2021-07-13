Gold continues upward trend in Thai market

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,950, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,348.64 and THB28,450, respectively.

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.