Thai Start-Up Solving Fashion’s Waste Problem Beats Over 1,000 Applicants To Win Prestigious Seed Award

A Thai start-up which helps solve the problem of industrial fashion waste by upcycling dead-stock fabrics, has today been hailed as one of the winners of the SEED Low Carbon Awards (SEED Awards). SEED was founded as part of a global partnership between the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs Amorpol Huvanandana and Thamonwan Virodchaiyan, Moreloop prevents surplus fabrics ending up in Thailand’s landfills by selling them to fashion designers or small-medium enterprises and repurposing them as products for corporate clients. By 2021, Bangkok-based Moreloop had prevented 317,001kg of CO2 emissions by using 60,000 yards of repurposed fabric to create 180,000 new products. A 70 per cent-women-led company and supplying partner companies which are also majority female-led, Moreloop contributes to female empowerment by creating direct employment opportunities. With SEED’s support, Moreloop can test its circular economy marketplace model in other countries across the region.

Four Thai enterprises were also selected as runners-up of the SEED Awards, including:

• Happy Grocers, which promotes sustainable agriculture methods such as organic, permaculture, foraging, vertical farming and farming using digital technology;

• Carenation, which creates paper and digital wreaths and other digital funeral services for local Thai communities;

• Find Folk, a one-stop service for sustainable tourism in Thailand; and

• GooGreens, a smart waste management platform which enables individuals to sell their rubbish in return for rewards.