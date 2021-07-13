Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cabinet issues relief measures for lockdown provinces

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved relief measures for those affected by the curfew and Covid restrictions imposed in Greater Bangkok and the deep South.

The measures cover the Dark Red Zone provinces of Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

Thai employees under the social security system will receive half their salary in compensation, up to a maximum 10,000 baht (or 7,500 baht for non-Thais).

Self-employed people registered for social security will get payments of 5,000 baht.

Employers under the social security system will be compensated 3,000 baht per employee, up to a maximum 600,000 baht.

Households and businesses will also get two months of discounted utility bills.

The relief measures cover the hotel and food industry, construction, entertainment/cultural venues, transportation and warehouses, wholesale and retail operators, administration and services, science and academia, and communications.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Nation

