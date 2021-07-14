Gold price up a tad

However, the price remained unchanged compared to the rate in opening trade on Tuesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,950 while gold ornaments cost THB27,348.64 and THB28,450, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.