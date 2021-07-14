Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Gold price up a tad

The price of gold in Thailand rose by THB50 per baht weight in morning trade on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the surge in US inflation and the Covid-19 situation.

However, the price remained unchanged compared to the rate in opening trade on Tuesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,950 while gold ornaments cost THB27,348.64 and THB28,450, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday was US$1,810 (THB59,063) per ounce after Comex gold on Tuesday rose by $4 to $1,809.90 per ounce.

 

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$10 to $16,740 (THB70,324) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 14, 2021

By : The Nation

