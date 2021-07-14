SET down slightly as Asian stocks fall

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to rise to between 1,575 and 1,585 points on the higher oil price and the Thai government’s fresh economic relief measures.
However, it forecast uncertainty over reports that the US Federal Reserve was considering an interest rate hike to tackle inflation, while also expecting the rise in domestic Covid-19 cases to pressure the index.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GPSC, PTTGC, KBANK, PTT, GUNKUL, CBG, HANA, BBL, CPF and JMART.
Other Asian indices were down:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,608.49, down 109.75 points or 0.38 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,528.50, down 38.02 points or 1.07 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,056.32, down 132.98 points or 0.88 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,787.46, down 175.95 points or 0.63 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,264.81, down 6.57 points or 0.20 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,845.75, down 1.77 points or 0.0099 per cent.
Published : July 14, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021