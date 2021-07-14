SET down slightly as Asian stocks fall

Other Asian indices were down:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,608.49, down 109.75 points or 0.38 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,528.50, down 38.02 points or 1.07 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,056.32, down 132.98 points or 0.88 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,787.46, down 175.95 points or 0.63 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,264.81, down 6.57 points or 0.20 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,845.75, down 1.77 points or 0.0099 per cent.