Biden faces hard sell in asia for anti-China digital trade pact

China's largest corporations like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings have in recent years led a wave of investment into Southeast Asia, which has more than half a billion people rapidly migrating online. Governments in the region have largely resisted U.S. calls in recent years to avoid Huawei Technologies Co. for 5G networks even as they look to America as a counterweight to China on security issues.

While the White House hasn't made a decision on whether to pursue a deal, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg this week it could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements. It would potentially include many of the countries in the Asia-Pacific trade deal that Donald Trump exited from in 2017.

Yet even the 11 countries in that deal -- now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership -- say it remains open to all applicants. And China is now pushing ahead with behind-the-scenes talks to join the pact, which at one time was envisioned to cement U.S. economic power and trade ties in the region.

Beyond the enormous technical difficulties the U.S. would face in completing a wide-ranging digital trade agreement, the question over how it's perceived in Beijing will prove crucial, said Deborah Elms, founder of the Singapore-based Asian Trade Center, which has extensive contacts with companies and governments in the region.

"If this becomes seen as or is in fact a method to contain China, then, in my view, it's dead in the water," she said. "Even countries that are ambitious on digital who broadly would agree, who are even worried about China in the digital space, would say, 'That is a commitment that I'm not ready to make. I don't want to join an agreement that is explicitly about containing China, or anti-China, or in any way carves out China.'"