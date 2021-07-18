Sunday, July 18, 2021

Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021

Following the Royal Gazette announcement on 18th July 2021, the airline is closely monitoring the situations and following the regulations of related authorities. In the meantime, Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021. We will inform passengers again once any change occurs or there is any official announcement from the authorities. 

The airline has imposed service recovery policy for passengers holding flight tickets traveling during 1 July – 31 August 2021 (not limit booking date, apply to tickets which were changed travel date before) can choose 1) To change travel date without fee. New departure date must be within 31th Dec 2021 (Except high travel period) or 2) To keep credit shell for future use. Credit shell is valid 90 days from original departure date. Passengers are advised to visit www.vietjetair.com for more information.

Published : July 18, 2021

