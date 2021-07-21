Thailand’s seven airlines plead for soft loans promised to them last year

The objective of the conference was to follow up on the soft loans the government had earlier promised to allocate to all seven airlines. The request for the loans had been placed 478 days ago since the beginning of the outbreak in March last year. They also met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on August 28, 2020, and again sent a follow-up letter in May this year. Yet there has been no progress.

In desperation, the association also slashed the amount requested from 24 billion baht to 5 billion baht, which will only allow the seven airlines to retain their workforce of about 20,000 people.

With the Covid-19 crisis worsening, the government has imposed travel restrictions, requiring the temporary suspension of all flights entering or exiting the 13 dark-red provinces, including Bangkok.

As a result, more than 170 aircraft have been grounded. However, the airlines must still bear the cost of employment totalling more than 900 million baht per month, not to mention continued operations and maintenance costs.