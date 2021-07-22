Gold price in downtrend due to rising US bond yield

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,000, while gold ornaments cost THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments cost THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.