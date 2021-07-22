Thursday, July 22, 2021

business

Baht not expected to strengthen anytime soon

The baht opened at 32.85 to the US dollar on Thursday, weakening from Wednesday’s closing rate of 32.84

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.75 and 32.90 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.


He said the baht would not strengthen soon due to the dire Covid-19 situation in the country, causing foreign investors to offload their assets such as stocks in Thailand.


However, Poon believed the Thai currency would not weaken below 33 per US dollar if investors felt safe from the worldwide Covid-19 situation and hence did not need to hold onto safe-haven assets.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai Central Chemical purchased alternative COVID-19 Vaccines “Sinopharm” from Chulabhorn Royal Academy for employees

Published : July 22, 2021

Thailand approves Roche/Regeneron’s “antibody cocktail” for COVID-19 patients

Published : July 22, 2021

SCB wins 3 Asian Leadership Awards 2021 for best COVID-19 risk management

Published : July 22, 2021

THAI Announces Flight Adjustment

Published : July 22, 2021

Latest News

Motorcyclists flee furious buffalo at Narathiwat intersection

Published : July 22, 2021

Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony director steps down over past comments on Holocaust

Published : July 22, 2021

Teen rapper Milli fined in social media crackdown on celebrities who criticise govt

Published : July 22, 2021

Public Health Ministry declares Sinovac as effective as AstraZeneca

Published : July 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.