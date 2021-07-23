Friday, July 23, 2021

Phuket Authorities show support for Thailand International Boat Show

Organised by JAND Events, the Thailand International Boat Show will take place 6 - 9 January 2022 at Royal Phuket Marina.

With preparations underway, organisers of the Thailand International Boat Show met with the Governor of Phuket, Narong Wun Siew, and Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office to discuss plans for the show and its importance in supporting Phuket's tourism and economic recovery.

With the success of the Phuket Sandbox, Thailand International Boat Show is set to be one of the first international events held in Phuket since the pandemic and the first boat show in the region in two years, as organisers invite people from around Thailand and overseas to a four-day showcase of the best of the best in marine and luxury lifestyle.

In the photo, from left to right: Grenville Fordham, Boat Show Consultant; Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina; Narong Wun Siew, Governor of Phuket; David Hayes, CEO of organisers JAND Events; and Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office.

The Thailand International Boat Show will take place 6 - 9 January, 2022 at the SHA Plus+ certified Royal Phuket Marina. For more information, visit https://www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.

