Covid situation and US Fed move could decide bahts direction

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.85 and 33.00 during the day and between 32.70 and 33.20 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon explained that there were two factors affecting the baht -- the dollar's direction and the Covid-19 situation all over the world, especially in Thailand.

The baht could weaken if the US Federal Reserve relaxed monetary policy.

Poon explained that the dollar would strengthen if the Fed signalled it was confident about the US economic recovery and decided to decrease quantitative easing.