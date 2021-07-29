Thursday, July 29, 2021

China will only let pristine, Covid-free Thai fruit across its borders

Thai fruit exporters sending shipments to China were warned on Thursday to employ strict measures to ensure their products are not contaminated.

Pichet Viriyapaha, director-general of the Department of Agriculture, said China had tightened measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He added that all truck drivers will have to undergo Covid-19 tests at each checkpoint, especially the Mohan checkpoint on the border of China’s Yunnan province.

Chinese importers have been told to ensure Thai exporters disinfect their trucks and product packages before entry.

“If the driver tests positive or signs of the virus are detected on the fruits for the first time, the shipment will be blocked from entering for 10 to 15 days. But the exporter will be banned permanently if this occurs again,” he added.

“Hence, we want to warn exporters to strictly implement Covid-19 prevention measures in each process and ensure their products are not contaminated by the virus.”

He added that the South of Thailand has entered its fruit export season and a lot of durian and mangosteen will be heading overseas in August.

“We have boosted personnel at each checkpoint and extended their working hours to ensure no products are contaminated.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

