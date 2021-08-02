DITP taps Walmart as new sales channel for Thai exports

The move comes after Walmart recognised Thai businesses’ strength in producing high-quality products with a variety of designs, said DITP director-general Somdet Susomboon.

He added that to meet the US market's demand during the Covid-19 crisis, Walmart wants a large number of Thai products, including furniture, housewares, house decor, toys, automotive parts, electric appliances and air-conditioners.

He added that the department is working under Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit's policy to encourage businesses to use online trading systems to expand their sales in international markets amid the sluggish economic recovery due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"The department has achieved success in boosting the country’s exports in the first half of this year, with 14.67 billion baht generated from activities operated via online channels," he said.

"We have received a policy directive to speed up the operation in the second half of this year, to generate more revenue for the country."

Among activities in the first half of this year is "Yi Pua [Chinese for middlemen] Online Connect", which gathered over 52 foreign middlemen to purchase and distribute Thai products via several large online platforms from May 24-28.