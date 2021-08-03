Bosch to produce motorcycle ABS in Thailand from 2022

Since 1996, the Amata plant has been growing in importance as a manufacturing site, producing a range of four-wheeler automotive components in the fields of chassis systems, electrical drives, and powertrain. Four-wheeler ABS products have been produced there since 2014.

Stricter safety standards for two-wheelers in southeast Asia

On May 15, 2021, the Thai Department of Land Transport announced in the government gazette that ABS is to be mandatory for all new motorized two-wheeler vehicle models with an engine displacement of more than 125 cc from 2024. In addition, it will be mandatory for all existing models from 2026. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the rate of road-traffic fatalities in Thailand is the highest in the ASEAN countries. While the figure for southeast Asia as a whole is for 20.7 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the figure for Thailand is 36.2. In southeast Asia, accidents involving motorized two- and three-wheelers account for 43 percent of all road traffic deaths.

Bosch can help make roads safer

Greater two-wheeler safety requires awareness and education of riders as well as the installation of vehicle safety systems. Motorcycle ABS supports riders while braking, even when braking hard or riding on slippery roads. It prevents wheels from locking up, and ensures vehicle stability and optimum deceleration. Bosch accident research studies show that if all two-wheelers were equipped with ABS, roughly 25 percent of accidents involving motorized two-wheelers could be prevented. “User-centric mobility is at the heart of Bosch’s business, and motivates us to develop technology that will make mobility safer for all road users”, adds Martin Hayes, regional president of Bosch Southeast Asia. “This development cements Bosch’s commitment not only to road safety in general, but to the countries we operate in.”