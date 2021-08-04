Biden calls for Cuomo to resign after report finds the New York governor sexually harassed 11 women

Hours after the release of a 165-page report that detailed numerous allegations against Cuomo, President Joe Biden said he believed the Democratic governor to resign, joining a chorus of similar calls by other party officials.

Investigators laid out a devastating portrait of Cuomo's behavior and extensive examples of unwanted physical touching, including an incident last November in which Cuomo embraced an executive assistant and reached under her blouse to grab her breast. Witnesses also described an environment in the governor's office that was abusive and vindictive, with one of the women who came forward targeted for retaliation through the release of her personnel file, investigators said.

In all, the independent probe found that Cuomo harassed 11 women, including a state trooper whom the governor arranged to be put on his detail.

"This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government," James, D, said at a news conference.

The findings mark a new low for once-celebrated Democratic star, who won an Emmy in 2020 for his nationally televised briefings during the pandemic, appeared on track for reelection to a fourth term in 2022 and was frequently discussed as a presidential contender. He is now isolated from his own party's leadership, the result of a months-long investigation that was based on interviews with 179 individuals, including women who accused the governor of misconduct, Cuomo himself and a coterie of his top advisers.

The probe was launched after multiple women accused Cuomo of inappropriate personal comments or unwelcome physical contact earlier this year.

On Tuesday, James deflected questions from reporters about whether Cuomo should resign, saying "that decision is ultimately up to the governor of the state of New York." She said her office was not making any criminal referrals but noted that the report was publicly available.

Separately, Albany County District Attorney Davis Soares disclosed an ongoing criminal investigation of Cuomo by his office. "We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG's Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information," Soares said in a statement.

In a video address Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo maintained a defiant posture. He said he would continue serving as governor and defended himself as a champion of women and victims of sexual harassment. "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," he said.

"That's not who I am," the governor said of his depiction in the attorney general's report.

Cuomo denied the claim that he groped an executive assistant's breast. "That never happened," he said. He said other complainants sought to "unfairly characterize and weaponize everyday interactions," noting his tendency to greet women and men warmly.

After months of asking New Yorkers to withhold judgment until the attorney general's report was released, his office released an extensive rebuttal document, calling the probe "an utterly biased investigation" that "willfully ignored evidence."

The document included eight pages of photographs of Cuomo kissing and hugging other officials in public, and a second exhibit filled with photographs of other prominent Democratic officials, including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former president Barack Obama doing the same.

The governor also said he would bring in an "expert" to provide him and his office with sexual harassment training.

But the extent of the political fallout for Cuomo remains to be seen. When asked about the report Tuesday afternoon, Biden told reporters, "I think he should resign."

"Look, I'm not going to flyspeck this," the president added. "I'm sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren't."

Pelosi and three House Democrats from New York also called on the governor to step down, joining about a dozen from the state delegation who had previously done so.

"We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power," Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Thomas Suozzi and Gregory Meeks said in a statement. "The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign."

The state's two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, also reiterated their calls for his resignation.

"No elected official is above the law," they said in a statement. "The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor's office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign."