Covid-19 situation will continue to hammer baht

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.95 and 33.10 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon explained that the baht was weakening while the US dollar could swing sideways. The baht was unlikely to strengthen soon as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand could worsen, with Wednesday seeing more than 20,000 cases.

The baht will continue to weaken until the Covid-19 situation gets better, which is expected to be in early September, he added.

Poon believed the Thai currency would not weaken below 33 if investors felt “safe” from the worldwide Covid-19 situation and hence did not need to hold onto safe-haven assets.