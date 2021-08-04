Huawei to invest US$100 million in Asia Pacific startup ecosystem over 3 years

Huawei announced its plan to invest US$100 million in startup support today at its inaugural Spark Founders Summit, which took place simultaneously in Singapore and Hong Kong. Huawei said the investment would go towards its Spark program, which aims to build a sustainable startup ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region over the next three years.

Huawei has been helping Singapore build the first startup hub in APAC since 2020, and has expanded the program to Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia in the past year. At the summit, Huawei also announced that this program would focus its efforts on developing four additional startup hubs – in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam – with the overarching aim of recruiting a total of 1,000 startups, out of which 100 are scaleups, into the Spark accelerator program.

In Thailand, Huawei Thailand collaborated with depa, NIA and other well-known partners to kick start "Spark Ignite 2021 – Thailand Startup Competition" in June 2021, calling for tech startups across Thailand to join this competition for a chance to enter the Huawei Spark Accelerator programme. This competition, aiming to be one of Thailand's biggest and most influential start-up events, will highlight key aspects Thailand's start-up ecosystem, feature 10 high potential startups from the whole country, and connect founders, venture firms, corporations and government.

The Spark Founders Summit was attended by representatives from many prominent Asian startups, academia, various industries and governments, and the media, as well as more than 50 regional top venture capitalists and over 300 startup founders. Speeches and panels at the event focused on the social value of this startup ecosystem and how startups can promote technological and ecosystem innovation, to contribute to local communities and drive socioeconomic development.

Three additional startup-related initiatives were launched by Huawei at the event: The Spark Developer Program, which aims to nurture a developer ecosystem powered by HUAWEI CLOUD in the Asia Pacific region; the Spark Pitstop Program, designed to onboard and support startups on HUAWEI CLOUD to accelerate product development; and the Spark Innovation Program (SIP), focused on facilitating enterprise innovation through the Spark startup ecosystem.