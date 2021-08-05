Thursday, August 05, 2021

Gold dips in opening trade

The price of gold dropped by THB50 per baht weight in morning trade on Thursday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,350, while gold ornaments cost THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.


At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,300 per baht weight and selling price THB28,400, while gold ornaments cost THB27,788.28 and THB28,900, respectively.


The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,812 (THB60,041) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose by 40 cents to $1,814.50 per ounce due to support in the acquisition of safe assets after US private sector employment growth came in lower than expected. However, the gold price slightly rose due to pressure from a strengthening US dollar.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$40 to $16,780 (THB71,488) per teal, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

