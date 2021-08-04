Thai stocks buoyed by rebound signals

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid positive sentiment from technical rebound signals and negative sentiment from worries over rising domestic Covid-19 cases and the falling price of oil.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GPSC, GULF, 7UP, SNNP, PTT, KBANK, ADVANC, TIDLOR, CPALL and BCH.
Other Asian indices were up, except Japan:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,584.08, down 57.75 points or 0.21 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,477.22, up 29.23 points or 0.85 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,990.11, up 253.19 points or 1.72 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,426.55, up 231.73 points or 0.88 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,280.38, up 43.24 points or 1.34 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,623.89, up 70.13 points or 0.40 per cent.
Published : August 04, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021