XSpring Digital is ready to tap the Thai digital assetmarket with the first ever Real Estate-Backed ICO

Mr. Att Tongyai Asavanund, Chief Executive Officer, XSpring Digital Company Limited, an ICO Portal in Thailand obtained an approval from the SEC, said “XSpring can see the potential growth of the ICO market in Thailand, providing more opportunities for both traditional and new-gen investors to invest in digital assets market. Today, we have been successfully approved and are now ready to introduce SiriHub, Thailand’s first Real Estate-Backed Token that will generate returns with quarterly revenue sharing of 4.5% and 8.0% per year1 for each of token groups. SiriHub token is a real estate-backed ICO so it will provide more confidence, and this open a new chapter in Thailand’s capital market history as it gives more chances for investors of all levels to invest in this major project with potential for future growth such as the Siri Campus located in T77 - a new residential development and modern lifestyle hub at Onnut, Bangkok with a long-term lease agreement for 12 years.

“The main purpose of the SiriHub Investment Token offering is to provide more opportunities to all Thai people to invest in high-value projects with an initial investment of only THB 10 per one token. They can select to invest in one or both tokens from 2 groups: 1) SiriHubA offers 160 million tokens worth THB 1,600 million and 2) SiriHubB offers 80 million tokens worth THB 800 million. The total fundraising value is THB 2,400 million, where the offerings have adequate and appropriate investor protection mechanisms.

“SiriHub Token offers an investment in the revenue stream from the Siri Campus office building located in T77 a new residential development and modern lifestyle hub in the Onnut area, where 100% of the rent come from Sansiri Company with a long-term lease agreement for 12 years, which creates revenue of 149.4 million baht per year. As the SiriHub project period will take only 4 years, investors are assured the project will have continued revenues”, explained Mr. Asavanund.

Holders of SiriHubA will get returns with quarterly revenue sharing of 4.5% per year and revenue sharing from sale of the real-estate after the project’s end, not over THB 1,600 million, and holders of SiriHubB will get returns with quarterly revenue sharing of 8.0% per year and revenue sharing from sale of the real-estate after the project’s end, from the surplus of THB 1,600 million . As per the asset evaluation reports from two appraisers approved by the SEC, the value of Siri Campus Project will rise to THB 2,600 million in the next 4 years. Further, the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA) reported an analysis of land prices at Onnut BTS located close to the T77, with 2021 land costs of 1.1 million baht per square wah with Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at 10% per year from 2015 to 2021. This demonstrates that the area has huge potential and high growth rate.