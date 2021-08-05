Thursday, August 05, 2021

business

Don’t miss this enlightening seminar! “Thailand Next Episode 1: Innovation Beyond Business”

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • Don’t miss this enlightening semina...

This highly informative seminar, held on the occasion of Nation Multimedia Group’s 50th anniversary

Don’t miss this enlightening seminar!

We are conducting a significant online seminar titled “Thailand Next Episode 1: Innovation Beyond Business”.

This highly informative seminar held on the occasion of Nation Multimedia Group’s 50th anniversary, delves into innovation in daily life and business, a factor that will also drive Thai industries forward.

The virtual event will be held on August 19 from 1.30pm to 4pm.

To register, please visit: www.nationgroup.com/seminar/Innovation2021

Tel: 02-338-3000 ext.1

Published : August 05, 2021

Related News

How Covid-19 propelled digital disruption transformed Thailand’s business sector

Published : August 05, 2021

XSpring Digital is ready to tap the Thai digital assetmarket with the first ever Real Estate-Backed ICO

Published : August 05, 2021

Daikin teams up with Mahidol University to test the efficacy of Streamer technology in some of Daikin’s air conditioners and air purifiers

Published : August 05, 2021

SET Index skids

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

Equitable access to Covid vaccine in Thailand | The Nation Talk EP.8

Published : August 05, 2021

Beauty in time of Pandemic | The Nation Talk EP.7

Published : August 05, 2021

Nurse declared dead on social media proves she is very much alive

Published : August 05, 2021

How Covid-19 propelled digital disruption transformed Thailand’s business sector

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.