Biden calls for half of new cars to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030

The suite of new goals and mandates, forged after months of talks with car manufacturers, autoworkers and environmental groups, is meant to transform the kind of vehicles Americans drive and to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels. The move comes with political risks for Biden, who has faced pressure from activists and industry representatives alike. But it represents a key part of his promise to try to slow rising global temperatures and propel the country toward a future in which the vehicles on roads and highways rely on little or no gasoline.

"Today, labor and industry, state and local leaders, are all working together to write the next chapter in the American story," Biden said on the White House's South Lawn. "We're in competition with China and many other nations for the 21st century. To win, we're going to have to make sure that the future will be made in America."

But it remains to be seen whether Biden's call to action will be enough to get the American auto industry to shift gears to cleaner cars quickly enough as part of a broader effort to tackle global warming.

The president signed an executive order calling for half of new passenger car sales to be of electric vehicles powered by batteries and fuel cells or plug-in electric hybrids by the end of the decade. Executives from auto companies, including Ford and General Motors, as well as lawmakers and United Auto Workers members joined Biden at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

Biden, a self-described "car guy," turned to GM chief executive Mary Barra during his remarks and quipped: "When they make the first electric Corvette, I get to drive it."

In the near term, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Transportation Department were also set Thursday to propose new requirements on greenhouse gas emissions and fuel efficiency for cars, SUVs and pickup trucks through model year 2026.

That rulemaking represents the Biden administration's first major effort to use the federal government's regulatory authority to cut carbon emissions. It also is a repudiation of a freeze on fuel-efficiency standards imposed under Donald Trump, one of the former president's biggest environmental rollbacks. Trump scaled back the requirements put in place under the Obama administration in 2012, which would have ramped up average fuel economy to 54.5 miles per gallon by model year 2025.

The Biden administration expects its actions to conserve about 200 billion gallons of gasoline and forestall around 2 billion metric tons of carbon pollution.

Looking further out, the Biden team is also kicking off its push to set longer-term pollution standards for everything from tiny sedans to huge semitrailers made in the second half of the decade.

Taken together, the administration's effort to spur the sale of electric vehicles aims to slash emissions from the nation's top driver of global warming: The transportation sector, in which more than 90 percent of the fuel used today is derived from petroleum.

Yet to get Americans into cleaner cars, the administration faces a bumpy road ahead.

"What we need to be doing is figuring out how to get really dramatic reductions [in emissions] going forward," said Mary Nichols, the former chair of the California Air Resources Board who helped forge a deal with five major automakers in 2019 to tighten their mileage standards beyond what the Trump administration set.