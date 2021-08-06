BGRIM’s ESG global rating lifted from BBB to A New rating shows deepening of best environment

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (BGRIM), has moved its international rating in the field of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) up a notch.
The MSCI ESG Ratings, the global authority on ESG, has now upgraded the Thailand-based global energy producer’s status to ‘A’ from ‘BBB’ to underscore BGRIM’s stride to deepen its ESG commitments.
Moreover, BGRIM has been included in the “FTSE4 Good Index Series” for the second year in a row while being endorsed by Thaipat Institute to be part of the ESG 100 Group of Securities for the fourth consecutive year.
The inclusions enhance stakeholders’ confidence in BGRIM and its sustainable business practices and investment policies, according to Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM.
He said the company is striving to conduct its businesses in a sustainable manner with best ESG practices.
“The MSCI ESG Ratings upgrade from ‘BBB’ to ‘A’ speaks volumes of our intention to promote sustainable business growth under the principles of good governance and responsible value chain management by taking into account the economic, social and environmental impacts,” he noted.
“This is in line with BGRIM’s vision that adheres to the principle of doing business with compassion, creating values for society in the name of a Sustainable Utility Solution Provider.”
By that means BGRIM seeks to be a producer of high-quality energy, a provider of full range of services to meet the changing needs of customers and being a business partner both at home and abroad, he added.
Published : August 06, 2021
