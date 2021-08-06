BGRIM’s ESG global rating lifted from BBB to A New rating shows deepening of best environment

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (BGRIM), has moved its international rating in the field of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) up a notch.

The MSCI ESG Ratings, the global authority on ESG, has now upgraded the Thailand-based global energy producer’s status to ‘A’ from ‘BBB’ to underscore BGRIM’s stride to deepen its ESG commitments.

Moreover, BGRIM has been included in the “FTSE4 Good Index Series” for the second year in a row while being endorsed by Thaipat Institute to be part of the ESG 100 Group of Securities for the fourth consecutive year.