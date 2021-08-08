How cryptocurrency became a powerful force in Washington

The message, from a left-leaning tech advocacy group called "Fight for the Future," urged people to call U.S. senators to object to one provision of new rules for cryptocurrencies in the massive federal infrastructure bill. Senate offices were swamped with phone calls. Support came in from the likes of Jack Dorsey, the head of Twitter and Square, and Brian Brooks, a top banking regulator during the Trump administration who had become a key crypto executive.

And after years of debate over how to improve America's infrastructure, and months of sensitive negotiations between the White House and lawmakers, the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal suddenly stalled in part because of concerns about how government would regulate an industry best known for wild financial speculation, memes - and its role in ransomware attacks.

On Saturday, the Senate took a procedural step toward passing the infrastructure bill - expected to occur over the next few days - but remain divided over how heavy a hand government should take in overseeing the industry.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and the Biden administration agreed on a proposal that would give federal regulators authority to impose new tax reporting obligations on cryptocurrency brokers, which enable traders to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The crypto provisions emerged as lawmakers struggled to find ways to pay for the bill, with nonpartisan estimates suggesting the tax changes - which would codify work the Internal Revenue Service was beginning to undertake - would increase federal revenue by about $28 billion over 10 years.

But an odd-couple coalition of liberals concerned about government overreach into tech and conservatives skeptical of financial regulation have pushed back strongly against the plan, who argue it would harm innovation.

The disagreement has led to a days-long stalemate - continuing Saturday - in which negotiators fiercely contested details over which parts of the complicated cryptocurrency sector would be subject to the new requirements.

Regardless of the measure's ultimate fate, the fact that crypto regulation has become one of the biggest stumbling blocks to passage of the bill underscored how the industry has become a political force in Washington - and previewed a series of looming battles over a financial technology attracting billions of dollars of interest from Wall Street, Silicon Valley and financial players around the world, but that few still understand.

"What I think you're seeing is the maturing of the industry - you see the crypto folks now understanding how Washington can influence their world and Washington learning a little bit about the technology," said Mick Mulvaney, former chief of staff under President Donald Trump, one of many former officials to be recruited to the crypto industry in recent years.

"One of the challenges that legislators face is they are still learning the language of crypto," said Mulvaney, who joined the advisory board at the blockchain trade group Chamber of Digital Commerce in September.

Cryptocurrency is a medium of exchange that allows people to transfer value to others without needing a government overseeing it or a financial institution acting as a middleman. Cryptocurrencies have ballooned into a $1.7 trillion industry from nothing in a little over a decade. There are bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and many others. All are digital currencies with transactions recorded in a decentralized system.

Once an obscure fascination of the tech set, cryptocurrencies today are close to mainstream acceptance, with growing interest from institutional investors - as well as lawmakers and financial regulators who see the potential for misconduct.

The companies also have beefed up lobbying efforts, attracting a bipartisan set of former officials.

Max Baucus, D, the former Montana senator, landed a job earlier this year advising cryptocurrency exchange Binance. In May, Rosa Rios, U.S. treasurer during President Obama's administration, joined the board of blockchain start-up Ripple.

Cryptocurrency firms today have nearly 60 registered lobbyists. Five years ago, they had one, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. They are also on track to spend more than $5 million on lobbying this year, twice the total from just last year.

"They see the writing on the wall and they want to get ahead of regulations," said Casey Burgat, director of George Washington University's legislative affairs program. "I'm just surprised it took them this long to 'lobby up.'"

But suspicion of this new kind of money runs high. Cryptocurrency - celebrated for being largely untraceable - faces criticism for its potential role in drug-dealing, money laundering and online ransomware attacks. Some enthusiastic supporters also draw quizzical looks for claims that the technology has the potential to create beneficial societal changes and total freedom from central banking powers. The technology has also generated concerns about its potential to worsen climate change by demanding huge amounts of energy to produce the coins.

Attempts to craft regulations are unusually difficult because cryptocurrency and its digital recording system known as blockchain are notoriously complex topics. That leaves plenty of room for lobbying members of Congress who are unlikely to have a deep understanding, some officials say.