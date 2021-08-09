As baht slumps to three-year low, expert predicts further slide

It was the lowest the baht had slid to in almost three years.

The Thai currency was likely to move between 33.40 and 33.55 during the day and between 33.20 and 33.70 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

The baht’s trend would depend on the dollar’s movement and the Covid-19 situation worldwide, especially in Thailand, he explained.

Poon said that the dollar would gain momentum if the US Federal Reserve reduced quantitative easing this year. However, the dollar's gains might be restricted by Europe’s economy in case the latter continued recovering and performing better than expection.