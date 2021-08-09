Monday, August 09, 2021

business

As baht slumps to three-year low, expert predicts further slide

The baht opened at 33.42 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from last week’s closing rate of 33.38.

It was the lowest the baht had slid to in almost three years.

The Thai currency was likely to move between 33.40 and 33.55 during the day and between 33.20 and 33.70 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

The baht’s trend would depend on the dollar’s movement and the Covid-19 situation worldwide, especially in Thailand, he explained.

Poon said that the dollar would gain momentum if the US Federal Reserve reduced quantitative easing this year. However, the dollar's gains might be restricted by Europe’s economy in case the latter continued recovering and performing better than expection.

Meanwhile, the resistance of the baht was nearly at 33.80 per US dollar. Poon pointed out that the currency would weaken to the level, as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand had not improved and foreign investors are selling their assets in the Thai market.

He said the baht would strengthen if the government could distribute 500,000 doses of efficient vaccine per day to solve the Covid problem.

Last week, the US labour market recovered better than expected, which supported the idea that the Fed might decrease quantitative easing this year, causing the US dollar to continuously strengthen.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Ajinomoto debuts campaign “Ajinomoto, the Umami helper” to support food vendors through COVID-19 crisis

Published : August 09, 2021

Limited upside for SET amid slew of negative factors

Published : August 09, 2021

Price plummets as high sales rob gold of its glitter

Published : August 09, 2021

Navy plans to develop 500 rai area to support U-Tapao aviation hub

Published : August 08, 2021

Latest News

Bronze-medal winner Sudaporn to buy house for beloved mother

Published : August 09, 2021

Army condemns protesters for defacing Victory Monument

Published : August 09, 2021

Thai tourism counts cost of murder in Phuket

Published : August 09, 2021

Interview: WHOs 2nd phase of COVID-19 origin-tracing proposal politicized, says former Egyptian diplomat

Published : August 09, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.