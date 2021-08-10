Gold slides for second day in a row in Thailand and Hong Kong

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,550, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,954.48 and THB28,050, respectively.



At close on Monday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,550 per baht weight and selling price THB27,650, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,060.60 and THB28,150, respectively.



Spot gold on Tuesday morning rose to US$1,735 (THB58,070) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday crashed by $36.60 to $1,726.50 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciating dollar. There was also speculation that the US Federal Reserve may consider reducing quantitative easing after US non-farm payroll surged beyond expectation.