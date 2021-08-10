Tuesday, August 10, 2021

business

Gold slides for second day in a row in Thailand and Hong Kong

The price of gold in Thailand dropped by THB100 per baht weight on Tuesday morning.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,550, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,954.48 and THB28,050, respectively.


At close on Monday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,550 per baht weight and selling price THB27,650, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,060.60 and THB28,150, respectively.


Spot gold on Tuesday morning rose to US$1,735 (THB58,070) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday crashed by $36.60 to $1,726.50 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciating dollar. There was also speculation that the US Federal Reserve may consider reducing quantitative easing after US non-farm payroll surged beyond expectation.

Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$140 to $16,070 (THB69,116) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai stocks buck expectations with 1.2% rise

Published : August 09, 2021

Limited upside for SET amid slew of negative factors

Published : August 09, 2021

Price plummets as high sales rob gold of its glitter

Published : August 09, 2021

Bubble and seal measure to be implemented in factories to contain Covid

Published : August 07, 2021

Latest News

THB1 million compensation for family of murdered Swiss tourist

Published : August 10, 2021

TAT relaunches special golf tournaments for expats in Thailand

Published : August 10, 2021

SET cheered by hopes of lockdown being eased

Published : August 10, 2021

Amid weak sentiment, baht seen sliding towards 34 to the dollar

Published : August 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.