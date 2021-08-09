Thai stocks buck expectations with 1.2% rise

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast that Monday’s index would fall to between 1,510 and 1,515 points despite strong US non-farm payroll data.
It predicted the index would be pressured by the impact on the Thai economy of lockdown measures, anti-government protests, the weakening baht and outflow of foreign funds.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GULF, DELTA, KBANK, 7UP, BANPU, GPSC, PTT, AOT, RCL and SCB.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,494.63, up 36.41 points or 1.05 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,941.44, up 114.03 points or 0.77 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,283.40, up 104.00 points or 0.40 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,260.42, down 9.94 points or 0.30 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,485.15, down 41.13 points or 0.23 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Mountain Day.
Published : August 09, 2021
By : The Nation
