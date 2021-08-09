Limited upside for SET amid slew of negative factors

The SET Index closed at 1,521.72 on Friday, down 5.94 points or 0.39 per cent. Transactions totalled THB82.72 billion with an index high of 1,537.27 and a low of 1,514.67.

Krungsri Securities forecast that the index on Monday will fall to between 1,510 and 1,515 points despite strong US non-farm payroll data.

It predicted that the impact on the economy from Covid-19 lockdown measures, anti-government protests, the weakening baht and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index.