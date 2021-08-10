Tuesday, August 10, 2021

business

GULF and PEA signed a contract on service and maintenance of 115/22 kV switchyard, substation and distribution system

Gulf Energy Development Plc., signed a contract with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), for the service and maintenance of the 115/22 kV switchyard, substation and distribution system.

Gulf Group, led by Mrs. Porntipa Chinvetkitvanit, Deputy CEO, Gulf Energy Plc., and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), represented by Mr. Sompong Preeprem, Governor, virtually signed a contract via Zoom for the service and maintenance of the 115/22 kV switchyard, substation and distribution system. Under this agreement, PEA will perform maintenance work for 19 SPP power plants operated by Gulf Group. The collaboration will enhance electricity distribution through power stations and the transmission line system, ensuring the highest level of stability, efficiency, reliability and safety.

Mrs. Porntipa Chinvetkitvanit, Deputy CEO, Gulf Energy Development Plc., stated: “Gulf Group selected PEA to do the maintenance work for the 19 SPP power plants because PEA is recognized as the nation’s leading maintenance service provider in the power industry. Gulf Group and PEA relationship goes back more than 20 years, so we have confidence in their highly skilled professionals and the quality of equipment and spare parts they select. Because of this, the electrical system is always in good condition which allows the power plants to generate electricity as planned throughout the contract period.

Mr. Sompong Preeprem, Governor, the Provincial Electricity Authority, said: “PEA is delighted that Gulf Group entrusted PEA to provide service and maintenance for the 19 power plants. PEA is ready to provide our expertise and experience to deliver fast and efficient service in order to support greater reliability in electricity distribution, which will contribute to energy and economic development for the country.”

This 3-year contract covers work valued at over 223 million baht, including the maintenance of electrical equipment in the power stations and 115/22 kV transmission lines, as well as hotline cleaning insulator work and 24-hour emergency repair services for 19 SPP power plants under the Gulf Group.

