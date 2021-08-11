Goldman team wary on dollar breaks from market full of bulls

Strategists at the Wall Street behemoth argue the greenback's recent strength is going to peter out as U.S. economic growth begins to slow, bolstering the case for an extend period of loose monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The greenback climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday.

The move has come amid a hawkish tilt from Fed officials and a solid U.S. labor market report, wrong-footing leveraged funds who were short the currency, while opening the way for its ascent. Against this backdrop, strategists from Rabobank to ING and MUFG all see momentum for now, especially as Fed is now seen diverging from other major central banks in paring back stimulus.

Yet for Goldman strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi, the room for appreciation remains limited, citing a slowdown in fiscal spending and inflation that will weigh on dollar again. And it's a view that will further divide currency watchers ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium later in August, when Fed officials are expected to discuss tapering in more detail.

"We do not see a case for sustained dollar appreciation" analysts including Trivedi wrote in a client note. "The U.S. economy should slow as the fiscal impulse turns negative, and falling inflation should allow the Fed to remain on hold for a lengthy period."

Bloomberg's dollar spot index has climbed around 1% so far this month, supported by a chorus of Fed officials, which have raised the prospect for stimulus to be dialed back sooner than expected. Meanwhile, bets on central bank divergence are building, with the European Central Bank expected to keep policy supportive, driving the euro to its lowest level against the dollar since April this week.

"The fact that we have significant concerns over the Delta variant in Asia and elsewhere suggests that the USD could pick up some safe haven support," said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank. "This suggests that there is a stronger risk of the euro breaking below the 1.17 level and for USD strength to be more marked into late 2021 and early 2022 than I had anticipated earlier in the year."