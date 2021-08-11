B.Grimm Power - Energy China Consortium completes work at world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid project at Sirindhorn Dam

Those works include the installation of seven sets of solar cell panels, buoys, concrete underwater anchor system and a switchgear building at the site in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

“We are pleased and proud to be a part of the endeavour that brings a new era for renewable energy development in Thailand by integrating solar and hydroelectric power in a hybrid system,” said Dr Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM.

The successful synchronisation of SHFSHP means the realisation of a landmark eco-friendly energy scheme that helps to strengthen the country’s security of power supply, he added.

The solar farm covers the surface area of over 450 rai of the dam’s reservoir. The solar panels and related equipment are mounted on buoys made from High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) that is not harmful to aquatic animals and the environment. The solar panels used for the scheme are of double glass type and the system is moisture resistant, being able to withstand water movement of the reservoir and a constant wind force.

The system shares various existing resources at the dam including transformers, transmission lines and high voltage stations, thus making the operation cost effective translating into lower tariff. It also helps reducing greenhouse gas (CO2) emissions by about 47,000 tonnes per year.