B.Grimm Power - Energy China Consortium completes work at world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid project at Sirindhorn Dam

The B.Grimm Power-Energy China Consortium has successfully completed works at the world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid project at Sirindhorn Dam for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).
The completion has allowed the first synchronisation of the 45-megawatt floating solar farm, which operates in tandem with the 45-MW hydro powerhouse at Sirindhorn Dam, with EGAT's grids on 30 July 2021. That kicked off the trial process that is paving the way for commercial operation in October this year as scheduled by the state power utility.
As the contractor of EGAT, the consortium of B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (BGRIM) and China Energy Group Shanxi Electric Power Engineering Co Ltd (Energy China), has accomplished its tasks for the Sirindhorn Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Project (SHFSHP) as per the 842-million-baht contract signed on 20 January 2020.
Those works include the installation of seven sets of solar cell panels, buoys, concrete underwater anchor system and a switchgear building at the site in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.
“We are pleased and proud to be a part of the endeavour that brings a new era for renewable energy development in Thailand by integrating solar and hydroelectric power in a hybrid system,” said Dr Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM.
The successful synchronisation of SHFSHP means the realisation of a landmark eco-friendly energy scheme that helps to strengthen the country’s security of power supply, he added.
The solar farm covers the surface area of over 450 rai of the dam’s reservoir. The solar panels and related equipment are mounted on buoys made from High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) that is not harmful to aquatic animals and the environment. The solar panels used for the scheme are of double glass type and the system is moisture resistant, being able to withstand water movement of the reservoir and a constant wind force.
The system shares various existing resources at the dam including transformers, transmission lines and high voltage stations, thus making the operation cost effective translating into lower tariff. It also helps reducing greenhouse gas (CO2) emissions by about 47,000 tonnes per year.
Dr Link said the SHFSHP shows the way for similar concept development at other dam sites in the future. Thanks to BGRIM’s capability readiness and cooperation with Energy China, one of the largest state-owned energy enterprises in the People’s Republic of China, the consortium is well positioned to undertake projects of the kind, he noted.
Energy China has the advantages in cost management, procurement of materials and equipment, development of quality engineering techniques, efficiency to support the development and construction of internationally recognised power plant projects.
BGRIM, Thailand-based global energy producer, is committed to environmental stewardship through the development of clean energy and responding to changing energy demand patterns of various organisations especially those on international level that have a long-term policy to curb carbon dioxide emission.
The company is ready to support their drive to increase the proportion of clean energy use, reducing global warming and taking care of the environment together in a sustainable way, Dr Link concluded.
Published : August 11, 2021
