Baht likely to face continued downward pressure due to Covid situation

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.05 and 33.20 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

He said the baht was likely to be volatile and weaken due to the Covid-19 situation and the rising momentum of the US currency.

He expected the dollar to receive support in the short term if the US Federal Reserve moves to decrease quantitative easing earlier than expected until late August, as there will be the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium at that time.

The US economy’s data that needed to be watched are initial jobless claims or employment index and the Purchasing Managers Index. If the results are worse than expected, investors in turn will not expect the Fed to lower QE quickly, affecting the dollar, Poon explained.