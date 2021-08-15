Sunday, August 15, 2021

Industrial estate to come up in EEC for modern auto industry

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has approved the establishment of Chachoengsao Blue Tech City Industrial Estate in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to support the modern automotive industry.

It is expected to generate THB33.2 billion worth of investment and create employment for approximately 8,300 people.

The Chachoengsao Blue Tech City Industrial Estate will be a joint venture with Double P Land Co Ltd on approximately 1,181 rai (189 hectares) of Khao Din land plot in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province with an investment of THB4.856 billion. The estate is approximately 44 kilometres from Suvarnabhumi Airport, about 60 kilometres from Laem Chabang Port and 119 kilometres from Map Ta Phut Industrial Port.

It is expected to be operational within two years.

Chachoengsao Blue Tech City Industrial Estate Project is divided into approximately 70 per cent business area and approximately 30 per cent total utility and green area.

The concept of an eco-industrial town has been applied in the design, providing green areas and eco-belt areas around the project area, the IAEA said. The allocation of green areas within the industrial estate is not less than 10 per cent.

 

“The project has a high market potential as it is located in the EEC area that receives the most benefits under the EEC promotion measures and has attracted interest from industrial operators. At present, there are operators producing high-charge electric energy storage devices, electric vehicles and charging station equipment pay attention to the project area. It is expected that the area will be sold and leased out within four years,” said IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Published : August 15, 2021

