GULF Announces Q2’21 Core Profit Growth of 42% YoY after GSRC Unit 1 Begins Commercial Operation

Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Gulf Energy Development Plc. (GULF), revealed “For the second quarter of this year, GULF recorded a core profit of 1,401 million baht, an increase of 412 million baht or 42% year-on-year (YoY). The increase was mainly from the profit of Gulf SRC power project’s (GSRC) first unit following the commercial operation on March 31, 2021, with an installed power generation capacity of 662.5 megawatts (MW) and an average load factor of 88% in this quarter. The rise in core profit also comes from the higher volume of electricity sales of 12 SPPs under GMP group and 7 SPPs under GJP group to industrial customers from all industries, especially from the automotive, electronic components and steel industries. In Q2’21, the average load factor of industrial customers for the 12 SPPs was 63%, increasing from 51% last year, while the 7 SPPs had an average load factor of 66%, rising from 57% last year. Additionally, the volume of electricity sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand from the 2 IPPs under GJP group increased by 148% YoY, resulting in more plant efficiency. GULF also recorded share of profit from PTT NGD of 63 million baht from the company’s investment of 42% equity stake.

Compared to the previous quarter, core profit decreased by 989 million baht or 41.4% due to the absence of dividend income from Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited (INTUCH) in this quarter, as well as from Borkum Riffgrund 2 (BKR2) offshore wind power plant project’s lower volume of electricity sales due to seasonality, since Q2 and Q3 are low season while Q1 and Q4 are peak season for offshore wind power projects in Germany.