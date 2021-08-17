Tuesday, August 17, 2021

business

S&P 500 extends gain, doubles from pandemic bottom

The stock market wiped out earlier losses, with the S&P 500 extending its surge from a March 2020 low to 100%. Bonds climbed.

The benchmark gauge of American shares closed at another record -- its 49th since the end of last year -- led by health-care and utility companies. Apple Inc. also climbed to an all-time high. Equities fell in the first few hours of trading on Monday after softer economic data from the world's two biggest economies. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened an investigation on the electric-vehicle firm's Autopilot system.

Traders awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. The market has viewed the event as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper the bond-buying program.

"The big question that's hovering over the market is about the Fed -- when the Fed is going to move, when the Fed is going to taper," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. "What we do know is that the recovery is going to be bumpy -- it's not going to be in a straight line."

Halfway through August, the S&P 500 is on track for one of the calmest months ever. Under the surface, however, there's still a degree of anxiety about what's coming. A measure of implied volatility in VIX options has advanced for five out of seven weeks -- even as the Cboe Volatility Index kept falling.

Citigroup Inc.'s Tobias Levkovich warned that investors should be bracing for more volatility as Fed tapering, the possibility of higher taxes, margin pressures and persistent inflation become forces "that the bond market has to respond to."

"We're a bit more cautious," Citigroup's chief U.S. equity strategist said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that these four potential issues "could cascade onto each other around September" as valuation is extended.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

- The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 4 p.m. EDT

- The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3%

- The MSCI World index fell 0.2%

Currencies

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

- The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1778

- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3839

- The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 109.24 per dollar

Bonds

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.26%

- Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at -0.47%

- Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57%

Commodities

- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $67.44 a barrel

- Gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,789.20 an ounce

Published : August 17, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Rita Nazareth, Vildana Hajric

Related News

Apec report forecasts 6.4% growth in 2021 after strong Q1

Published : August 17, 2021

Gold price surges amid rise in demand as safe-haven asset

Published : August 17, 2021

Covid, anti-govt protests cast a shadow over SET

Published : August 17, 2021

Baht stable but seen weakening, as markets await US Fed move on QE

Published : August 17, 2021

Latest News

The Blue Elephant Group launches simply delicious ‘AZIAN BY BLUE ELEPHANT’ brand of Thai & Indian favourites for home delivery

Published : August 17, 2021

Doctors group to inspect quality of ATKs in ‘suspicious’ procurement deal

Published : August 17, 2021

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

Published : August 17, 2021

Massage parlour, spa businesses sue govt for THB200 million in lost earnings

Published : August 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.