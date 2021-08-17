Zipmex Secures More than 300M THB Investment from Media Giants, Plan B and MACO

Zipmex, Asia’s fastest growing digital asset platform, secures investment from media giants Plan B Media Public Company Limited (BKK: PLANB), one of the largest and most innovative media company in Thailand, which specializes in out-of-home media and engagement marketing, and Master Ad Public Company Limited (BKK: MACO), one of the media leaders for billboards and street furniture with an extensive media footprint across SEA.
Both investors are bullish on the digital asset revolution and have decisively backed Zipmex, the leading platform in Thailand. This marks the first time in Southeast Asia for listed multinational media companies to tap into the digital asset trend as it is set to transform the realm of financial landscape and lifestyle. Since its launch, Zipmex has recorded over 100 billion Thai Baht in trading volume over the last 12 months and scaled to over 300 people. Its exchange token, Zipmex Token (ZMT), has seen an explosion in growth from 15 baht to 180 baht at the all time high. This investment will provide a partnership for ZMT to be integrated into the advertising ecosystem across multiple platforms with the vision of bringing the highest utility token in Thailand. This is part of a large fundraising round of global high profile investors that will be announced in the coming weeks. The investment and partnership will help Zipmex reach millions of customers across Thailand and South East Asia effectively.
Apart from having an exchange and brokerage license in Thailand Zipmex, is also legally compliant in Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia. The platform has expanded its offerings to include earn and spend products and has recently launched ZipWorld (redemption of lifestyle products and services using crypto) and will soon be launching Z-Launchpool (early access to new investment tokens).
Zipmex has also recently armed up its blockchain capabilities as it leads the investment round into Atato, the region’s leading blockchain technology company, that serves South-East Asia’s financial institutions in their build out blockchain-powered digital assets solutions. For media companies, blockchain technology has industry-wide applications which can transform the way content is created, consumed and protected. As an industry that places a premium on protecting and monetizing intellectual property, it does not come as a surprise that Plan B and MACO have joined forces to invest in the most regulatory compliant digital assets platform in the region. Plan B is the leading provider of out-of-home media advertising services with a variety of innovative platforms and strong engagement marketing business including sports marketing, artist management, and gaming in Thailand and Master Ad Public Company Limited ("MACO") together have one of the most comprehensive coverage of over 2,000 venues. The investments from both media firms represent confidence and trust in digital assets and the growth that digital assets will have on society.
Given the excitement around the many ways that Zipmex is thinking about building out its ecosystem beyond finance, this fundraise definitely provides positive momentum for their businesses and their new investor’s industry as a whole. Zipmex also took over Bangkok and various provinces in Thailand with over 80 screens for its first TVC in celebration of Zipmex Day, while viewers of the recent Tokyo Olympics would have seen Zipmex across their screens at home.
As for Zipmex, this synergy is set to widen the ecosystem powered by its native token, ZMT (Zipmex Token). ZMT provides holders with increased yield opportunities with their earn program, ZipUp, which currently provides up to 7% APY on USDC (USD-denominated stablecoin). ZMT holders will also earn additional benefits within the Zipmex ecosystem, including reduced fees, upgraded payment rewards, allocation of new tokens being listed on the company’s exchange, in-game rewards, as well as access to its upcoming global NFT platform. Additionally, this collaboration allows Zipmex to increase its brand awareness to wider audiences and makes crypto more accessible for everyone. The exchange’s trading volume for the first half of the year for Zipmex was over THB 62 billion, whereby business from the Thai instance accounts for over half and is expected to grow. This represents a 2,540% increase from the same time last year. The exchange is set to grow by 310% in trading volume for the remainder of 2021.
Dr. Akalarp Yimwilai, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Zipmex Thailand, is convinced that 2021 is the year of digital assets. Last year, Zipmex successfully raised more than US$ 6 million in funding led by Jump Capital, an American investment firm with portfolio companies including TradingView, a cloud-based charting and social-networking software for both beginner and advanced active investment traders.
“Zipmex has taken on an important role in facilitating transactions via crypto as well as increasing the use cases and utilizing crypto in our daily lives. We continue to expand to other products in order to bridge the gap between finance and lifestyle. We are extremely honored in the trust Plan B, and MACO has placed such an important trust in us,” Dr. Akalarp Yimwilai, Co-Founder and CEO of Zipmex Thailand.
“We believe Zipmex has one of the most promising teams of talent in the industry. They have a clear vision to ignite this digital asset revolution and have strong execution capabilities demonstrated by a solid track record since their launch. We look forward to supporting their growth with our network of integrated media and content portfolio. The digital asset space provides many opportunities for us to strengthen our ecosystem in the engagement marketing space including sports, artist management, and gaming. We are confident that this investment and partnership will secure Plan B’s vision to be a leader in innovation.” Pinijsorn Luechaikajohnpan, PhD, Managing Director of Plan B Media Public Company Limited (“Plan B”)
Other large corporations have also seen potential in partnerships with Zipmex. Earlier in February this year, Zipmex announced its payment partnership with Major Cineplex and Rapidz as well as Renazzo Motor Co., Ltd (“Renazzo Motor”), the official Lamborghini distributor in Thailand and WasuthaGroup, the first distributor of Tesla and one of the most popular and well-recognized distributors of luxury cars. Real estate companies such as One.Six Development (an MQDC Joint Venture) and Chaopraya Mahanakorn Plc. (CMC Group) are also involved in the payment program called ZipSpend. More recently, The Brooker Group, a publicly listed financial consultancy and capital management company which acts as an independent advisor to leading private sector clients have also partnered with Zipmex and provide employees with the option to receive salary and bonuses in digital assets in the future.
Published : August 17, 2021
