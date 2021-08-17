Zipmex Secures More than 300M THB Investment from Media Giants, Plan B and MACO

As for Zipmex, this synergy is set to widen the ecosystem powered by its native token, ZMT (Zipmex Token). ZMT provides holders with increased yield opportunities with their earn program, ZipUp, which currently provides up to 7% APY on USDC (USD-denominated stablecoin). ZMT holders will also earn additional benefits within the Zipmex ecosystem, including reduced fees, upgraded payment rewards, allocation of new tokens being listed on the company’s exchange, in-game rewards, as well as access to its upcoming global NFT platform. Additionally, this collaboration allows Zipmex to increase its brand awareness to wider audiences and makes crypto more accessible for everyone. The exchange’s trading volume for the first half of the year for Zipmex was over THB 62 billion, whereby business from the Thai instance accounts for over half and is expected to grow. This represents a 2,540% increase from the same time last year. The exchange is set to grow by 310% in trading volume for the remainder of 2021.

Dr. Akalarp Yimwilai, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Zipmex Thailand, is convinced that 2021 is the year of digital assets. Last year, Zipmex successfully raised more than US$ 6 million in funding led by Jump Capital, an American investment firm with portfolio companies including TradingView, a cloud-based charting and social-networking software for both beginner and advanced active investment traders.

“Zipmex has taken on an important role in facilitating transactions via crypto as well as increasing the use cases and utilizing crypto in our daily lives. We continue to expand to other products in order to bridge the gap between finance and lifestyle. We are extremely honored in the trust Plan B, and MACO has placed such an important trust in us,” Dr. Akalarp Yimwilai, Co-Founder and CEO of Zipmex Thailand.

“We believe Zipmex has one of the most promising teams of talent in the industry. They have a clear vision to ignite this digital asset revolution and have strong execution capabilities demonstrated by a solid track record since their launch. We look forward to supporting their growth with our network of integrated media and content portfolio. The digital asset space provides many opportunities for us to strengthen our ecosystem in the engagement marketing space including sports, artist management, and gaming. We are confident that this investment and partnership will secure Plan B’s vision to be a leader in innovation.” Pinijsorn Luechaikajohnpan, PhD, Managing Director of Plan B Media Public Company Limited (“Plan B”)

Other large corporations have also seen potential in partnerships with Zipmex. Earlier in February this year, Zipmex announced its payment partnership with Major Cineplex and Rapidz as well as Renazzo Motor Co., Ltd (“Renazzo Motor”), the official Lamborghini distributor in Thailand and WasuthaGroup, the first distributor of Tesla and one of the most popular and well-recognized distributors of luxury cars. Real estate companies such as One.Six Development (an MQDC Joint Venture) and Chaopraya Mahanakorn Plc. (CMC Group) are also involved in the payment program called ZipSpend. More recently, The Brooker Group, a publicly listed financial consultancy and capital management company which acts as an independent advisor to leading private sector clients have also partnered with Zipmex and provide employees with the option to receive salary and bonuses in digital assets in the future.