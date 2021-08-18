Wednesday, August 18, 2021

China okays longan shipments from 56 exporters

China has agreed to buy longan from 56 Thai exporters provided they strictly follow set procedures of cleaning the fruit.

The country had initially banned longan imports from 75 Thai exporters because the fruit was found covered in mealybugs. Of the exporters, 66 had been banned in November last year and nine in March this year.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset thanked China for the decision and hoped Thai exporters will improve their procedures in line with China’s requirements.

China okays longan shipments from 56 exporters “The Department of Agriculture will ensure exporters follow the measures set by China to prevent a recurrence of these problems in the future,” she said.

By : The Nation

