China okays longan shipments from 56 exporters

The country had initially banned longan imports from 75 Thai exporters because the fruit was found covered in mealybugs. Of the exporters, 66 had been banned in November last year and nine in March this year.
Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset thanked China for the decision and hoped Thai exporters will improve their procedures in line with China’s requirements.
“The Department of Agriculture will ensure exporters follow the measures set by China to prevent a recurrence of these problems in the future,” she said.
Published : August 18, 2021
By : The Nation
