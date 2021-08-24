Baht likely to fluctuate until Covid situation becomes lucid: market strategist

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.20 and 33.35 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon explained that investors have changed their view of the Covid-19 situation, which led to the weakening of the dollar.

The baht may strengthen in the short term on hopes that the situation in Thailand was likely past its worst point, he said.

However, Poon believed the baht was likely to fluctuate and weaken as the situation was not clearly better. The baht has of course also been affected by the strengthening dollar.