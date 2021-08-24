Tuesday, August 24, 2021

business

Gold advances in opening trade

The price of gold rose by THB50 in morning trade on Tuesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while gold ornaments cost THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.


At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments cost THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.


The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was moving around US$1,802 (THB59,714) per ounce after Comex gold rose sharply, by $22.30 to $1,806.30 per ounce at close on Monday, due to support from depreciation of the US dollar as well as the belief that the current Covid-19 situation may cause the Federal Reserve to delay tapering of its quantitative easing programme.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile peaked by HK$170 to $16,750 (THB71,222) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET up on hopeful Covid situation but index won’t be in for a smooth ride

Published : August 24, 2021

Bubble and seal measure to be implemented in factories to contain Covid

Published : August 07, 2021

U.S. stocks rise amid recovery bets, FDA approval

Published : August 24, 2021

Govt economic stimulus scheme to link with online food delivery platform

Published : August 22, 2021

Latest News

C.P. adjusting to post-pandemic world – focuses on collaborations and overseas expansions

Published : August 24, 2021

SET climbs again as Thai contagion eases

Published : August 24, 2021

Nualphan takes charge of Thailand’s FIFA World Cup dream

Published : August 24, 2021

5 dead, 2 missing in Gulf of Mexico oil rig fire

Published : August 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.