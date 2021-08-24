Gold advances in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while gold ornaments cost THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.



At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments cost THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.



The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was moving around US$1,802 (THB59,714) per ounce after Comex gold rose sharply, by $22.30 to $1,806.30 per ounce at close on Monday, due to support from depreciation of the US dollar as well as the belief that the current Covid-19 situation may cause the Federal Reserve to delay tapering of its quantitative easing programme.