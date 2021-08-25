Baht gains amid change in perception on Covid situation

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.80 and 33.00 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon explained that investors had changed their views on the Covid-19 situation, which had led to the weakening of the dollar.

The baht may strengthen in the short term on hopes that the situation in Thailand was likely past its worst point, attracting foreign investors to invest in Thai stocks.

The Thai currency might slow down close to its support level of 32.80 to the US currency, the price range importers are waiting for to buy dollars, he said.