Watthana district crowned Bangkok’s hottest location in 2025; campus areas near Chula–SWU surge

Despite a continued economic slowdown that has weighed on purchasing power and prompted many consumers to “wait and see” before buying a home, Thailand’s property market in 2025 has not ground to a halt.
With the state gradually rolling out stimulus measures—particularly temporary relaxation of loan-to-value (LTV) rules—and a low policy-rate environment, the market has received positive signals and appears to be recovering gradually, creating opportunities for those who are ready to invest or buy for their own residence.
Buyer–renter behaviour made clear by real-user data
DDproperty released insights drawn from its 2025 platform data, including searches, listing views and requests for contact throughout the year. The information reflects demand among “high-potential buyers and renters” across locations, neighbourhoods and property types, while also pointing to areas with longer-term growth prospects.
Bangkok remains the top province for housing demand
Bangkok retained its No.1 ranking as the most popular province for both buying and renting. It was followed by Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani—highlighting a continued trend of households expanding outward to suburbs that remain convenient via electric rail. At the same time, tourist destinations such as Chonburi and Chiang Mai continue to appeal to people seeking long-term lifestyle balance.
Watthana tops the capital for both buying and renting
At district level, Watthana held onto the No.1 spot for demand in both the purchase and rental markets in Bangkok. The area’s strength lies in its concentration of economic activity—offices, restaurants, entertainment venues—and multiple mass-transit lines, making it attractive to Thai residents, expatriates and investors looking for long-term income.
University-adjacent locations remain in demand: Chula–SWU lead
Another segment showing steady growth is the “campus condo” market. Locations near Chulalongkorn University and Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) ranked No.1 and No.2 for both buying and renting, supported by central-city locations, proximity to employment hubs, comprehensive transport links and the draw of leading universities—creating year-round housing turnover across the academic calendar.
Campus condos still on trend
Amid economic uncertainty, DDproperty’s data suggests that “location” remains the decisive factor—whether for living or investment. Watthana continues to stand out as Bangkok’s leading high-potential district, while the Chula–SWU zone remains a key magnet in the campus condo market to watch over the long term.