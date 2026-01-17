Watthana district crowned Bangkok’s hottest location in 2025; campus areas near Chula–SWU surge

Despite a continued economic slowdown that has weighed on purchasing power and prompted many consumers to “wait and see” before buying a home, Thailand’s property market in 2025 has not ground to a halt.

With the state gradually rolling out stimulus measures—particularly temporary relaxation of loan-to-value (LTV) rules—and a low policy-rate environment, the market has received positive signals and appears to be recovering gradually, creating opportunities for those who are ready to invest or buy for their own residence.

Buyer–renter behaviour made clear by real-user data

DDproperty released insights drawn from its 2025 platform data, including searches, listing views and requests for contact throughout the year. The information reflects demand among “high-potential buyers and renters” across locations, neighbourhoods and property types, while also pointing to areas with longer-term growth prospects.