Mass transit expands access to city living—yet affordability gaps widen for low-income households

Urban rail is a critical piece of infrastructure that has reshaped how people live—especially in fast-growing large cities. It improves access and quality of life by making travel more convenient and saving time, allowing people to live farther from the city centre while still commuting to work or study.

Reliable travel times also make it easier to plan appointments and conduct business on schedule, strengthening economic efficiency. Rail use reduces fuel consumption, supports a more environmentally friendly city, and cuts pollution and carbon emissions. It can also lower commuting costs and stress compared with relying on private cars.

As of early 2026, Bangkok and the surrounding provinces have around 13 urban rail lines in service, spanning 276.84 kilometres and more than 190 stations. Under the M-MAP 2 plan, the network is slated to expand to 33 lines and 550+ kilometres by 2030–2032, aiming for more complete coverage and better links to new routes.

This expansion has supported housing opportunities, particularly through transit-oriented development (TOD). Condominiums, apartments and mixed-use projects have increased around stations, offering more choices—from short-term rentals to long-term home purchases. These developments have been especially attractive to younger people and urban workers who value mobility.