Wednesday, August 25, 2021

business

Gold edges lower in Thailand, HK despite Comex demand spike

The price of gold dropped by THB100 on Wednesday morning.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.22am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.


At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.


Spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving at around US$1,795 (THB59,127) per ounce after Comex gold rose by $2.20 to $1,808.50 per ounce at close on Tuesday, due to support for buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the effects of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Meanwhile, investors are monitoring the US Federal Reserve annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from August 26-28 for indicators of its monetary policy direction.

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$50 to $16,680 (THB70,581) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Property firm AssetWise builds strong strategy to tackle Covid-19

Published : August 25, 2021

SET climbs again as Thai contagion eases

Published : August 24, 2021

C.P. adjusting to post-pandemic world – focuses on collaborations and overseas expansions

Published : August 24, 2021

Govt economic stimulus scheme to link with online food delivery platform

Published : August 22, 2021

Latest News

Danish captain Kjaer receive UEFA award

Published : August 25, 2021

Asia Album: center Pakistan via border crossings

Published : August 25, 2021

Bidens approval rating down to lowest point amid COVID-19 resurgence, failure in Afghanistan: poll

Published : August 25, 2021

WHA Group Acquires Shares in Storage Asia to Expand its Integrated Logistics Portfolio

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.