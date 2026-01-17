Bangkok, Fukuoka team up on ‘One Health’ rabies-free drive

Bangkok is moving forward in a concrete way towards becoming a “rabies-free city” through cooperation with Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, a model area that has sustained rabies elimination for nearly 70 years, under the “One Health” concept that treats the health of people, animals and the environment as one. This cooperation is not only an exchange of veterinary knowledge, but also reflects a 21st-century vision of a major city that prioritises public health safety alongside residents’ quality of life.

Japan has been officially recognised as a rabies-free country since 1956, after facing a severe outbreak in the period following World War II. That success has been attributed to strict and continuous policies, including systematic pet registration, mandatory annual vaccination, control of stray dogs, and public awareness that rabies is not only an animal issue but a threat to human health and overall urban public health. Fukuoka has therefore become an important model that many cities around the world have shown interest in studying.

For Bangkok, partnering with Fukuoka is seen as a key step in upgrading rabies management from short-term problem-solving to a long-term system that links multiple dimensions—human medicine, veterinary services, education and the environment. The cooperation aligns with a Letter of Intent on promoting the One Health concept, which the two sides signed in November 2024, aiming to build a society in which humans, animals and nature can coexist safely and in balance.