BMA and Fukuoka train officials on waste management

The event was held at the Kasat Suek 2 Room on the 4th floor of The Twin Towers Hotel in Pathumwan district.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary emphasized that the Environment Department recognises the importance of enhancing the capabilities of personnel involved in waste management, aiming to improve the efficiency of waste handling in Bangkok at all stages.
He explained that this initiative will reduce potential impacts and help District Offices achieve their waste management goals.
The training provides an opportunity for BMA officials to learn from experts with extensive knowledge and experience in waste management, both from Bangkok and Fukuoka, Japan.
The programme is designed to improve understanding of waste management practices, foster knowledge exchange, and strengthen cooperation between Bangkok and Fukuoka in waste sorting and management.
Aligned with the Governor of Bangkok's Good Environment policy, the initiative focuses on creating a model for further developing waste sorting systems at the district level, as well as promoting the separation of waste at the source and the sorting of wet waste in organisations.
BMA has initiated a three-year collaboration with Fukuoka, Japan, from 2024 to 2027, aiming to raise public awareness and promote recycling. The partnership also includes educational support, planning for waste management operations, and providing experts to train City Hall officials.
The Environment Department of BMA has organised this training programme as part of its collaboration with Fukuoka. The objective is to strengthen the knowledge and understanding of effective waste management and facilitate knowledge exchange.
The target group consists of 116 BMA officials across general, operational, and expert levels. Of these, 100 are officials from District Offices, with two representatives each, including cleanliness management officers and cleanliness officers from the cleaning and public park department. Additionally, 16 academic-level officials are attending, including cleanliness management officers, sanitary specialists, environment specialists, policy and planning analysts, and engineers from the Environment Department.
The training is taking place from March 20-21, 2025, over two days.
The training session was honoured by representatives from Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, who shared valuable insights to assist BMA officials in their work. This annual training is part of the ongoing collaboration, with continued efforts to promote effective waste management in Bangkok.
The opening ceremony was attended by Funatsu Takeshi, Deputy Director of the Fukuoka Prefecture’s Environment Department and Director of the Environmental Policy Section; Woranuch Suaykakaow, Deputy Director- General of BMA’s Environment Department; Jiraporn Pungprawat, Director of BMA’s City Relations Promotion Division and Acting Director of the International Affairs Office; Panuwatt Ontes, Director of Solid Waste and Sewage Management Office of BMA's Environment Department; representatives from Fukuoka Bio Food Recycling; officials from the Fukuoka Prefecture’s Environment Department; and staff from the Japan Environmental Sanitation Centre (JESC) Western Regional Office.
