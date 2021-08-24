SET climbs again as Thai contagion eases

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Tuesday’s index to move between 1,590 and 1,600 points on hopes of the lockdown easing as domestic Covid-19 cases drop.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will delay tapering of its quantitative easing programme following a dip in the Purchasing Managers’ Index.

“However, the index will be under pressure due to sell-offs of shares to manage risk before the Fed’s annual meeting,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, KBANK, OR, PTTEP, BBL, KCE, PTTGC, GUNKUL, CPALL and IVL.