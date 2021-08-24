Tuesday, August 24, 2021

business

SET climbs again as Thai contagion eases

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,586.98 on Tuesday, up 4.91 points or 0.31 per cent. Transactions totalled THB100.70 billion with an index high of 1,598.39 and a low of 1,585.46.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Tuesday’s index to move between 1,590 and 1,600 points on hopes of the lockdown easing as domestic Covid-19 cases drop.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will delay tapering of its quantitative easing programme following a dip in the Purchasing Managers’ Index.

“However, the index will be under pressure due to sell-offs of shares to manage risk before the Fed’s annual meeting,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, KBANK, OR, PTTEP, BBL, KCE, PTTGC, GUNKUL, CPALL and IVL.

Other Asian indices were on the rise:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,732.10, up 237.86 points or 0.87 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,514.47, up 37.34 points or 1.07 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,663.55, up 127.67 points or 0.88 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,727.92, up 618.33 points or 2.46 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,138.30, up 48.09 points or 1.56 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,818.73, up 76.89 points or 0.46 per cent.

Published : August 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Banks never told to slash debts, says central bank

Published : August 24, 2021

Gold advances in opening trade

Published : August 24, 2021

SET up on hopeful Covid situation but index won’t be in for a smooth ride

Published : August 24, 2021

Baht likely to fluctuate until Covid situation becomes lucid: market strategist

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

Nualphan takes charge of Thailand’s FIFA World Cup dream

Published : August 24, 2021

5 dead, 2 missing in Gulf of Mexico oil rig fire

Published : August 24, 2021

Thailand strives to elevate tourism industry striken hard by pandemic

Published : August 24, 2021

Teacher offers advice on making online classes a little easier

Published : August 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.