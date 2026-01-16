DENTISTE' targets 90% international revenue in aggressive global expansion push

Thai premium oral care brand bets on ASEAN growth and Lisa partnership to reach 35 countries.

Siam Health Group has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform its flagship DENTISTE' brand from a Thailand-focused business into a predominantly international player, targeting 90% of revenue from overseas markets within approximately seven years.

The dramatic shift represents a complete reversal of the company's current revenue split, which stands at 50% domestic and 50% international.

The strategy was outlined at a press conference on Friday by Sivakorn Pithayanukul, chief strategy officer of Siam Health Group, and Pharmacist Dr Sangsuk Pithayanukul, managing director.

"Anything sold in Thailand, will it grow? It's difficult. The population is only 70 million. Selling to the whole world, the population is 7 billion. I try to tell everyone to go abroad," Dr Sangsuk said, emphasising the scale constraints of the domestic market.

The company, which produces both the DENTISTE' and Smooth E brands, currently sells in 27 countries and aims to expand its presence to between 30 and 35 countries by the end of 2026.

ASEAN expansion takes centre stage

For 2026, the company is concentrating efforts on three ASEAN markets: Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines. Singapore sales are targeted to double, while the Philippines is identified as particularly high-potential due to its growing premium segment and large consumer base.



The Philippines market was characterised by Dr Sangsuk as receptive to premium positioning, noting consumer attitudes align with quality-focused messaging. Singapore is being pursued for its innovation-oriented consumer base.

