DENTISTE' targets 90% international revenue in aggressive global expansion push

Thai premium oral care brand bets on ASEAN growth and Lisa partnership to reach 35 countries.
Siam Health Group has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform its flagship DENTISTE' brand from a Thailand-focused business into a predominantly international player, targeting 90% of revenue from overseas markets within approximately seven years.
The dramatic shift represents a complete reversal of the company's current revenue split, which stands at 50% domestic and 50% international.
The strategy was outlined at a press conference on Friday by Sivakorn Pithayanukul, chief strategy officer of Siam Health Group, and Pharmacist Dr Sangsuk Pithayanukul, managing director.
"Anything sold in Thailand, will it grow? It's difficult. The population is only 70 million. Selling to the whole world, the population is 7 billion. I try to tell everyone to go abroad," Dr Sangsuk said, emphasising the scale constraints of the domestic market.
The company, which produces both the DENTISTE' and Smooth E brands, currently sells in 27 countries and aims to expand its presence to between 30 and 35 countries by the end of 2026.
ASEAN expansion takes centre stage
For 2026, the company is concentrating efforts on three ASEAN markets: Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines. Singapore sales are targeted to double, while the Philippines is identified as particularly high-potential due to its growing premium segment and large consumer base.
The Philippines market was characterised by Dr Sangsuk as receptive to premium positioning, noting consumer attitudes align with quality-focused messaging. Singapore is being pursued for its innovation-oriented consumer base.
DENTISTE' currently holds approximately 3.5% market share in both Singapore and the Philippines.
In its more established Asian markets, the brand commands 10% share in Korea and 1-2% in Japan, with Korea, Japan, and Cambodia representing the top three international markets.
Eyeing Western markets and global footprint
Beyond Asia, Dr Sangsuk outlined plans to enter major Western and emerging markets, including the United States, European Union, Latin America, and South America.
For the US market, the company is planning a targeted demographic approach, focusing initially on the 5 million Korean-American and 30 million Mexican-American populations.
Latin America and South America are viewed as natural fits due to regional culinary preferences that align with the product's flavour profile.
Scaling local production capabilities
To support expansion beyond the 10% market share threshold in key markets, the company is intensifying its strategy for local production capabilities through Original Equipment Manufacturer agreements and joint ventures.
While the company has maintained OEM partnerships for several years in markets including Korea, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, and Latin America for both toothpaste and toothbrush production, the approach from 2026 onwards will be significantly more aggressive.
Implementation of expanded local manufacturing is expected to begin next year in Korea and Japan.
"We promise that we will continue to develop innovation and quality. Quality is one thing we will not compromise on," Sivakorn said.
Three-pillar growth strategy
The international expansion sits alongside two other core strategies: product innovation and continued brand ambassador collaboration with global artist Lisa (Lalisa Manobal).
Under the "Premium Market Leadership & Innovation" pillar, DENTISTE' is launching several products targeting what the company identifies as a "Proactive Care" trend.
New offerings include DENTISTE' Premium Care toothpaste, a 10-in-1 formula and DENTISTE' Biomin Serum.
The company is entering its fourth consecutive year of partnership with Lisa under the theme "4 Years of Trust", appointing her as brand ambassador for Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines.
Sivakorn described the alignment between Lisa's global profile and the brand's aspirations, noting both have evolved from Thai origins to international recognition.
The company is allocating more than 400 million baht for marketing investment in Thailand for 2026.
Market context
Thailand's overall oral care market was valued at 18.5 billion baht in 2025, growing approximately 6% year-on-year. The premium segment reached 4 billion baht with 10% growth.
DENTISTE' holds approximately 30% of Thailand's premium oral care segment and less than 10% of the overall market.
The brand reported 20-25% year-on-year growth in 2025, outpacing both the overall market and the premium segment.
Beyond commercial operations, the company distributed over one million tubes of DENTISTE' Max toothpaste through dental clinics nationwide in 2025 as part of an initiative to reduce cavity prevalence in Thailand from 96% to 85%, with the programme continuing through 2026.