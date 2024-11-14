Lisa thrills fans at Bangkok meet-and-greet

The event was a whirlwind of energy and emotion, as Lisa showcased her incredible talent.
In a special interview with Thai media following her live performance, the artist expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she continues to receive.
Sporting a bold rock star look, Lisa addressed the media, saying, "Today’s fan meeting has been tremendous fun, and I became quite emotional – I couldn't help but cry with happiness. My fans prepared numerous surprises, which made it particularly special. I’m incredibly grateful for their unwavering support."
Reflecting on what has been a busy year filled with various projects, Lisa offered a glimpse into her future plans.
“I’m currently preparing my first full album, which fans can expect next year. I hope everyone will continue to support me, and I trust they’ll enjoy the work I'm dedicating myself to," she said, but declined to reveal further details.
Lisa also confirmed her participation in an upcoming New Year's countdown event in Thailand, expressing her eagerness to share the celebration with her Thai fans. “I want everyone to join me for the countdown. Please continue supporting me. I'll always give my absolute best for my fans," she added.
The DENTISTE' Presents LISA Fan Meetup in Asia 2024 – Bangkok provided fans with memorable moments, featuring live performances, dance routines, and engaging conversations. The highlight of the event was the exclusive after party.
As DENTISTE's brand ambassador in Thailand for three years running, Lisa has helped create a global phenomenon celebrating confident, beautiful smiles, using her own Thai-inspired radiant smile as soft power to inspire others' success. The events, held at BITEC Live, drew more than 7,000 fans and DENTISTE' customers.
Speaking about her partnership with the global premium oral care brand, Lisa expressed her enthusiasm: "I'm thrilled to collaborate with DENTISTE' on this special project. Beyond caring for my smile, they've made this exclusive fan meetup and after party possible, allowing me to connect with DENTISTE' fans in a uniquely special way."
She continued, "I genuinely trust DENTISTE's products, as I use them personally. Their spray provides freshness and confidence wherever I go. Everyone can achieve a confident smile like mine with DENTISTE'! The response from Thai customers has been phenomenal, and these past three years of collaboration have been extraordinary. I aim to share positive energy through confident smiles—success is always within reach.”
Dr Sangsuk Pithayanukul, CEO of Siam Health Group, which operates the DENTISTE' brand, pledged continued support for Lisa.
“At DENTISTE', we believe a confident, beautiful smile paves the way to great success. Lisa's confident smile, as a world-renowned Thai artist, serves as soft power inspiring millions globally. As leaders in premium dental care innovations, we remain committed to supporting Lisa in enhancing Thailand's international profile whilst driving our brand's global expansion,” he said.
The After Party featured various engaging activities including sound check access, exclusive chat sessions, and a Q&A about Lisa’s favourite things. Top spenders of DENTISTE' products received special opportunities for photographs and autographs. The evening concluded with unforgettable moments, confident smiles, and inspiring energy, as Lisa and her fans celebrated their shared dreams.