Lisa thrills fans at Bangkok meet-and-greet

The event was a whirlwind of energy and emotion, as Lisa showcased her incredible talent.

In a special interview with Thai media following her live performance, the artist expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she continues to receive.

Sporting a bold rock star look, Lisa addressed the media, saying, "Today’s fan meeting has been tremendous fun, and I became quite emotional – I couldn't help but cry with happiness. My fans prepared numerous surprises, which made it particularly special. I’m incredibly grateful for their unwavering support."

Reflecting on what has been a busy year filled with various projects, Lisa offered a glimpse into her future plans.

“I’m currently preparing my first full album, which fans can expect next year. I hope everyone will continue to support me, and I trust they’ll enjoy the work I'm dedicating myself to," she said, but declined to reveal further details.

Lisa also confirmed her participation in an upcoming New Year's countdown event in Thailand, expressing her eagerness to share the celebration with her Thai fans. “I want everyone to join me for the countdown. Please continue supporting me. I'll always give my absolute best for my fans," she added.

